It’s time to apply for your child’s school place for September 2026

Parents and carers of children living in West Northamptonshire can now apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school, for the September 2026 intake.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years old on or before 31 August 2026. The closing date for applications for places in reception (and year 3 at junior school) is January 15, 2026 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October 31 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Days and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on-time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Days –March 2, 2026 for secondary places and April 16, 2026 for reception/junior school places. Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the Council's SEND admissions page.

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Choosing a school place for your child is such a big moment in their educational journey - whether it’s for Reception, Year 3 or Year 7. Each stage brings new experiences and excitement and it's important to find the right fit for your family.

“Please do take the time to read through how the process works, which you can find on our website along with other useful resources. We’re here to help make this decision as smooth and informed as possible.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions.