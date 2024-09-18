It’s time to apply for your child’s school place for September 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents and carers of children living in West Northamptonshire can now apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school, for the September 2025 intake.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years old on or before 31 August 2025. The closing date for applications for places in reception (and year 3 at junior school) is 15 January 2025 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is 31 October 2024 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Days and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on-time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Days – 3 March 2025 for secondary places and 16 April 2025 for reception/junior school places. Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the SEND admissions page.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “It is a big decision choosing the preferred school places for your children, whether it is for reception, year 3 or year 7 – all just as important but equally exciting for your child / children in the next step of their education journey.

“If you are unsure of how the process works, or are not sure where to start please do look at the information available on our website.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions.