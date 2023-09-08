It’s almost time to apply for your child’s school place for September 2024

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents and carers will be able to apply up until midnight on the closing dates for both Primary and Secondary applications.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years old on or before 31 August 2024. The closing date for applications for places in reception (and year 3 at junior school) is 15 January 2024 at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is 31 October 2023 at midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primary School Children

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Days and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on-time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Days – 1 March 2024 for secondary places and 16 April 2024 for reception/junior school places. Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the SEND admissions page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “It is a big decision choosing the preferred school places for your child or children, whether it is for reception, year 3 or year 7 – all just as important but equally exciting for your child / children in the next step of their education journey.

“If you are unsure of how the process works, or are not sure where to start please do look at the information available on our website.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.