Irchester Community Primary School wins Buddy Bench from M&S and YoungMinds

M&S and YoungMinds are delighted to announce that Irchester Community Primary School in Wellingborough has been awarded a Buddy Bench in recognition of their participation in Hello Yellow on World Mental Health Day earlier this year.

This initiative aims to raise awareness of children and young people’s mental health and provide support to those who may be feeling lonely or isolated.

The Buddy Bench, a colourful and inviting seat, provides a visible way for children to signal that they are open to friendship. By sitting on the bench, a child can indicate that they are looking for someone to play with or talk to. This simple yet powerful tool can help reduce feelings of loneliness and promote social inclusion in the playground.

Mr Simon Anderson, Head of Irchester Community Primary School expressed their excitement about winning the Buddy Bench: “We took part in Hello Yellow this year as part of our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive school environment. We are delighted to add the Buddy Bench to our playground as a symbol for encouraging empathy, kindness, and understanding.”

Mr Simon Anderson, Head of Irchester Community Primary School pictured with pupils

Hello Yellow, is an annual awareness raising day run by YoungMinds and supported by M&S that aims to show young people they are not alone with their mental health. By encouraging schools to participate in activities such as wearing yellow, sharing stories, and engaging in mental health workshops, Hello Yellow helps to break down stigma and create a more supportive environment for young people.

Andy Lightfoot, Store Manager, Marks and Spencer Irchester said: “We're thrilled to see schools like Irchester Community Primary School. embrace mental health initiatives like Hello Yellow. Awarding this Buddy Bench is a fantastic way to create a supportive environment for their students’ mental health. We hope this bench will be a source of comfort and friendship for years to come.”

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive at YoungMinds, said: “With millions of young people struggling with their mental health, it's crucial to raise awareness and show them they are not alone. By participating in Hello Yellow and receiving this Buddy Bench, Irchester Community Primary School is creating a space to acknowledge that although talking about your mental health can be hard, it's also the first step to get help. We're proud to work with M&S on initiatives like this that empower children and young people to care for each other and their mental health."

M&S and YoungMinds have partnered to raise £5 million over three years to support young people’s mental health. This partnership aims to provide vital resources and support to millions of young people across the UK, including online advice, school resources, and parent support.