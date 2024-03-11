Interim principal at Kings Heath Primary Academy 'thrilled' to be made permanent
Miss Durbin has been at Kings Heath Primary for many years, as a teacher, the SENDCo (special educational needs lead) and more recently as acting principal. Miss Durbin has played an instrumental role alongside Kings Heath colleagues in transforming the school from ‘inadequate’ to it’s current strong position at the school’s most recent inspection.
Director of Primary Education at DRET, Simon Rose said:
“Miss Durbin has been doing an exceptional job in her role as acting principal and we are delighted that she has been appointed to the permanent position.
She has been central to life at Kings Heath and across our primary schools in the Trust, sharing her expertise and helping to design and build our primary schools’ curriculum.
We would like to congratulate Miss Durbin and look forward to Kings Heath going from strength to strength under her leadership.”
Principal at Kings Heath Primary Academy, Miss Sarah Durbin said:
“I am absolutely thrilled to be confirmed as principal at Kings Heath. Our school is a unique school.
We embrace and celebrate individuality, we value a different viewpoint, we are determined to get it right ‘for everyone’ and we have a ‘no limits’ aspiration for all, which includes staff, parents and most importantly our pupils.”
Kings Heath will be sharing the results of their latest Ofsted visit in the next few weeks.