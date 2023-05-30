Inspiring boy with muscular dystrophy to climb Snowdon to raise money for new wheelchair

Albert suffers with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and when Jack first met Albert, he was able to get out of his wheelchair for short periods of time to play and enjoy himself. Sadly, Albert now needs his wheelchair fulltime.The duo first met when Jack led a PE class at Albert’s school: “He was in the class and noticed that he had difficulty walking and needed support from a teaching assistant. You could tell straight away that he was an amazing little boy, full of smiles and enthusiasm.“After the class I contacted his mother to see if I could begin doing some PE after school every two weeks with him. We have now been doing this for the last year and a half.”The fundraiser – named Albert’s Ascent – smashed its goal of £5,000 early in the campaign, meaning Jack raised the target to £15,000 to completely cover the cost of Albert’s new chair.Albert’s Ascent is the latest of a long line of mammoth charitable challenge’s that Jack Fleckney has taken on over the last two years. A gruelling row across the Atlantic last winter for suicide awareness and prevention charity CALM and a 1000km feat for three charities through Zimbabwe, Zambia & Botswana.Speaking about why these challenges are so close to his heart, Jack said: “Projects like this are extremely meaningful. You can see exactly where the money donated is going.“Unfortunately, little Albert will lose the ability to use his upper body completely. Whilst he does have use, we want to give him as much independence as possible. These wheelchairs are extremely expensive, and his family aren’t able to purchase it. We want to give Albert the life that every little boy deserves!”You can donate to the campaign at JustGiving