Inspired by a TikTok sensation: University scheme empowers secondary pupils to dream big

Pupils about to make their GCSE choices have been given the chance to dream bigger during a pilot project from University of Northampton (UON) inspired by Simon Squibb who went from being a homeless teenager to multimillionaire author.

Launched in April, the Pathway Pioneers pilot scheme helped over 170 year eight and nine pupils from The Ferrers School, The Parker E-ACT Academy, Kettering Buccleuch Academy, Abbeyfield School, and Kingswood Secondary Academy explore their future careers and post-GCSE options.

Instead of lectures, students took part in interactive workshops featuring games like Workplace Detectives, Articulate for Careers, and Careers Pictionary.

The pilot scheme was put together by UON’s Schools Engagement (Widening Access) team under the Aspire Higher programme.

Aspire Higher Coordinator, Samantha Simmonite, said: “We’re aiming at pupils who might not ordinarily be thinking about university as an option for themselves, so one of the activities saw them build their own dream career mood boards, helping visualise futures they never thought possible.

“This is all about opening doors, and we want these kids to know that university – and a future they can be proud of – is within reach.”

The project wraps up with a celebratory event in June, bringing all participating pupils to the University’s Waterside Campus.

Samantha added: “The day will shine a spotlight on the students’ aspirations and achievements — proving that, where you start doesn’t define where you can go.”

Pathway Pioneers is just one of several projects the Schools Engagement team offer to widen access to higher education, which also includes the recent Schools Tasking project — a Taskmaster-style legal education challenge for primary pupils, which saw Kings Heath Primary Academy finish as runners-up in the regional finals at the University of Derby last month.

Sana Chishty from the Schools Engagement team and Law academic Simon Sneddon both agreed – it was a day packed with fun, laughter, and unforgettable Taskmaster-style challenges!

To find out more about the Schools Engagement offer and how UON is improving social mobility, visit the University’s Schools Engagement Widening Access webpages.