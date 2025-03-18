Inspectors praise school as Outstanding in all areas

Ofsted inspectors have heaped praise on Preston Hedges Primary School in Northampton, judging it to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of its assessment.

The school, which was the founding member of the growing and multiple award-winning Preston Hedges Trust, was praised for its ‘high quality teaching, curriculum and support’ in place for pupils.

The inspectors visited the school in February and rated it as Outstanding in all the areas they inspect including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The report which was published last week states: “Pupils at this school are happy and confident. They achieve very well and consistently meet or exceed the high expectations staff have of them. This is because of the high-quality teaching, curriculum and support in place. Pupils are kept safe by expertly trained and nurturing staff who meet their needs on an individual basis.

Pupils spread the news of Preston Hedges Primary School's Outstanding achievement

“Pupils enjoy a wealth of enrichment activities that support them to develop their talents and interests. These include music lessons, the school radio station and newspaper and a range of sporting activities and clubs such as choir, football and crochet.”

Principal Tracey Coles said: “We are delighted to have achieved this recognition from inspectors which is true testament and fully reflective of the ongoing commitment of our leadership and staff teams, our Trust colleagues and the wider community of pupils and families who we are so proud to work with.

“It is particularly pleasing that inspectors recognised what they described as the ‘ambitious and well thought-through’ curriculum which exceeds the expectations of the national curriculum. We are very proud of this work and as ever will remain committed to continual improvement to ensure we keep delivering the very best education and opportunities for our pupils.”

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “Tracey and her team truly deserve this and their ongoing commitment to providing fun, creativity and achievement for pupils is consistently impressive and an inspiration to other schools in our Trust.

“Our Trust grew from this school and it is these excellent foundations which have enabled all our schools to build their own individual success stories and exceptional educational outcomes.

“Indeed it is fitting that in the same week our founding school is judged outstanding in all areas, the government published its latest performance tables which show us in the top 25 of the country’s 650 academy trusts and the highest performing in the East Midlands. A true testament to the strong foundations provided by Preston Hedges School and the excellent and ongoing work in all our schools to provide the very best education for our growing number of pupils.”