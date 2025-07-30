Innovative pilot transforms home-to-school transport for students with special educational needs

Front of a bus

Pupils with special educational needs (SEN) are gaining confidence and independence through a pioneering immersive technology travel training project. By simulating real-life bus journeys, the initiative helps students become familiar with public transport in a safe and supportive way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working in collaboration with Billing Brook School, Café Track, Stagecoach, and BT’s Immersive Hub, to support students transitioning from door-to-door transport to more independent group travel. The bespoke immersive technology and virtual reality (VR) content guides pupils through each step of the journey, from waiting at the bus stop to recognising landmarks, empowering them to travel with greater ease and assurance.

The training blends classroom sessions with real-world experiences, including supported journeys to Café Track, a local social enterprise that helps provide autistic people with employment skills and opportunities. Café Track has also played a vital role in the pilot, providing personal assistants on the bus and delivering neurodiversity training to bus drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An open day at Billing Brook School showcased the Immersive Hub and welcomed other SEN schools, parents, and university representatives to learn about the pilot. Stagecoach supported the event by bringing a bus on-site for students to explore and meet the driver.

Between April and July this year, 90 students successfully completed Independent Travel Training as part of the pilot programme. The pilot team has been closely monitoring their progress, with a focus on helping students build the confidence and skills needed to transition towards more independent and group-based travel options.

While 19 of these students are currently applying their training by using the dedicated closed bus service introduced through the pilot, all 90 have demonstrated measurable progress. Many have moved away from relying solely on door-to-door transport and are now better equipped to explore more independent travel arrangements.

Early feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting a newfound sense of independence and confidence in their children as a direct result of the scheme. One parent commented: “My child was nervous at first to board the bus for the first time and became emotional at the bus stop. It was the warmth of the driver, the kindness of the Personal Assistants, and encouragement from other pupils that gave her the courage to board. Watching her step onto that bus was deeply moving. This pilot scheme has created something truly special an environment where children feel safe, supported, and seen. I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “By using immersive technology and real-life training, this project is helping to reduce anxiety for students and open doors to greater independence and confidence. This collaboration is a brilliant example of how work between partners can make a tangible impact on our communities.”

Cllr Richard Butler, Cabinet Member for Highways & Transport at West Northamptonshire Council, added: "This innovative pilot is a fantastic example of how technology and collaboration can transform lives. By helping young people with special educational needs gain the confidence to use public transport, we’re not only supporting their independence but also creating a more inclusive and accessible transport network. I’m proud to see our transport services playing a key role in empowering the next generation."

The pilot will be reviewed over the summer to assess lessons learned and explore opportunities to expand the programme in the next academic term. With potential route adjustments and growing interest from families, the future looks promising for this innovative approach to SEN transport.