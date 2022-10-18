‘Inadequate’ Northampton school has ‘serious weaknesses’ but leaders have made progress, says Ofsted

A Northampton school that was given the lowest possible rating by Ofsted at the start of this year has made “significant positive changes” but work still needs to be done to address concerns.

Northampton International Academy (NIA), based in Barrack Road, was rated ‘inadequate’ at a full inspection carried out in February.

A recent monitoring inspection carried out by inspectors in September found that leaders have since made progress to improve the school.

300 pupils - places available

Executive headteacher, Jane Hadlow, said: “It’s good that Ofsted has acknowledged the changes that have been put in place to transform the school, but we remain restless for sustained change. We know there is plenty to be done but it’s heartening that inspectors have recognised the progress so far and the real difference that has already been made.

“In their feedback, Ofsted also state that pupils and parents want to see lasting change and know that there is more work to do. This is so important as it’s only by working together across the school and our communities that we can continue to progress and move forward on this journey.”

Concerns raised at the school’s last full inspection included worries about safety, staff feeling overwhelmed by pupils’ poor behaviour, leaders failing to support staff adequately to manage behaviour, pupils feeling unhappy, and reports of bullying not being dealt with effectively or taken seriously.

Inspectors found that pupils were disrespectful, late to lessons, disruptive of others’ learning, poorly behaved and remaining in corridors when they should be in lessons. Inspectors also said some pupils regularly made racist and homophobic remarks.

NIA’s then headteacher Dr Jo Trevenna said the school fully accepted the report and an improvement plan had been put in place.

The findings of NIA’s recent monitoring inspection - published October 17 - were that significant changes had been made to the leadership of the school. It has since appointed a new headteacher, three new deputy heads, a new safeguarding leader and a team of assistant SEND coordinators to ensure the needs of all pupils are met.

Inspectors found that leaders have made “significant positive changes” with regards to addressing concerns about poor behaviour and both staff and pupils feel “much safer.”

The report said: “Pupils know what is expected of them. Most wear their uniform with pride and are punctual. Classrooms and corridors are calm and orderly. Staff report that they are better supported by leaders. Staff apply the school’s behaviour policy more consistently. Leaders know that they must work to make sure that behaviour continues to improve.”

The report found that the school’s programme for personal development has improved, there are plans to strengthen the culture of reading, arrangements for safeguarding are effective and trust leaders have put in place a programme of coaching for staff to improve their classroom practice.

Ofsted noted that incidents of bullying and discriminatory comments have decreased. Pupils told inspectors that staff take reports of racist or homophobic comments seriously.