IN PICTURES: Primary school students ‘thrilled’ to visit vital Northampton charity and pack food bags

Pineham Barns Primary School visited The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation at the end of February to show their ongoing support.

The school felt it was incredibly important for the children to see the impact of the charity on the community, especially when their peers and their families benefit from the service.

As Pineham Barns Primary is a long-standing supporter of the charity, it brought to life what the children’s fundraising efforts have achieved – and this was a first for both parties.

Executive principal Caroline Stewart told the Chronicle & Echo: “We want our children to be the difference makers of the future and our partnership with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is really important to us.”

She is confident the experience emphasised the importance of showing empathy and kindness to the community, which are among the school’s core values.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed their time at the Food Hub and managed to pack a staggering 70 bags, by working together to meet their target,” said Caroline.

“It was hugely successful and we are really proud to have been the first school to be part of this new opportunity.”

The pupils are now “even more determined” to see what new and exciting ways they can devise to enhance the partnership even further.

11 students, including wellbeing champions and members of the school council from years two to six, paid the charity a visit and Caroline concluded by saying it was “absolutely incredible”.

Jenna Griffiths, community outreach and schools liaison officer at The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, praised the students as “amazing hard workers”.

The charity now welcomes different businesses and schools to support their Food Hub every week.

Through their schools partnership programme, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation works with more than 90 of the county’s schools to provide essential services to families and strengthen support between parents, carers and schools.

“There is huge need for these services across Northamptonshire and we're constantly struggling to keep up with the demand,” said Jenna.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kind efforts of those in our community, especially the children and young people from our partner schools who have really gone above and beyond.

“We can't thank the students and staff at Pineham Barns enough – it's generosity like theirs that makes our work possible.”

Take a look at these 16 photos from when Pineham Barns Primary School paid a visit to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation…

1 . Students from Pineham Barns Primary School lent a helping hand to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation 70 bags of food were packed by the 11 hardworking students, who learnt the importance of showing kindness and empathy to the community. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

