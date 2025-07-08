In pictures: Northampton primary school celebrates 150th anniversary with fete and dances from through the years

Vernon Terrace Primary School hosted the event on Friday July 4 to mark the school’s special milestone.

Former students, some of whom are now in their eighties, current pupils, staff and parents were all in attendance to enjoy the celebration, as well as Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Jane Birch.

The event featured games, a small fairground ride, a bouncy castle, a raffle, food and more. Each year group also performed short dances inspired by different decades and there was a display of old photos and documents offering a glimpse into the school’s history.

Headteacher, Mrs Julie Cassino, said: “We are incredibly proud of our school and its evolution over the past 150 years. While times have changed, our core values remain rooted in inclusivity, support, and high aspirations for every child.

"Our dedicated staff take a holistic approach to teaching, setting high expectations that help children achieve beyond what they may have thought possible.

"We are especially proud of our commitment to children with special educational needs. We host two specialist SEND bases within the school: one for children who are deaf or partially hearing, and the other for those with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs. These children also integrate into mainstream classes, and all pupils, regardless of background or ability, thrive in the safe, welcoming environment we foster.”

Take a look at the pictures below taken during Vernon Terrace Primary School’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

1 . Vernon Terrace Primary School celebrates 150th anniversary The school hosted a fete for former students, current students, staff and parents on July 4 to mark the special milestone. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

