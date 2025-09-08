In pictures: New purpose built special school in Northamptonshire opens to pupils

Tiffield Academy welcomed its first pupils on Monday September 8 after the school was officially opened on Friday September 5.

The school near Towcester is part of Greenwood Academies Trust and will provide vital support to children with additional and complex needs.

Pupils from the age of four to 18, who may be autistic, or experience other communication difficulties, and have severe learning difficulties, will be able to attend the school, which boasts facilities such as bespoke learning spaces, a soft playroom, sensory rooms, a rebound therapy room, expansive outdoor play areas and a family-led pastoral model.

Marking the occasion, which has been four years in the making, the school welcomed colleagues, families and members of the wider community to the opening event. This included speeches from those involved in the project, a tour of the new facilities and a ribbon cutting, led by Mirah Mshudulu, a pupil from Purple Oaks Academy, another special school within the trust.

Emma Butler, Principal at Tiffield Academy, said: “Our mission at Tiffield Academy is simple - we are here to help every child feel safe, supported and seen, and to nurture a love of learning that will help them thrive, both in and out of school.

“It has taken four years to bring this important project to fruition, and so I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a role throughout this process and has helped ensure that our children have access to an inclusive and meaningful education experience.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “Tiffield Academy is a direct response to the pressing need for high-quality SEND places across the region. Ensuring we uphold our commitment to doing all we can for the communities we serve, it is also an Academy that has been shaped by deep expertise, compassion and collaboration, and I know that through this provision, our brilliant colleagues will make a real different to the lives of local families for years to come.”

Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, continued: “Tiffield Academy will make a real and lasting difference to children with additional and complex needs, offering high-quality educational support in a safe, inclusive and purpose-built environment, right here in their local community. It means families can access the specialist provision their children need, close to home, helping them to thrive both academically and emotionally.

“We are delighted to see this project come to life after years of collaboration. From identifying the need through the council's pupil place planning process, to securing the land and leading the design and delivery of the school, this has been a true team effort. It’s a powerful example of what can be achieved when partners work together with a shared commitment to improving outcomes for our learners and I am confident of the positive difference this will make to our children, young people and families.”

Take a look at part of the newly opened special school in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

