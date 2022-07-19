In pictures: More than 200 children from across Northampton take part in Olympic style school sports day

A number of schools from across Northampton, and further afield, took part in an Olympic style sports day.

Pacesetter Sports and Wellbeing, which works with schools all around the county delivering PE and out of school clubs, hosted the event for the sixth year on behalf of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) schools.

The event took place at Spratton Hall School on Friday (July 15). A day two was due to take place on Monday (July 18), however it was postponed due to the hot weather.

On Friday, a total of 15 teams - 225 children - took part in 15 different Olympic style sports. The day started with a group warm up followed by an opening ceremony and then into the activities.

Nick Schanschieff director of Pacesetter said: “These Olympic days have such an amazing impact on the children that attend, we even overheard one child today say ‘this is the best day of my life’, and that goes to show what impact this day has on all the children and PDET schools.

"This is definitely the best day in the Pacesetter calendar. We are always so grateful to Simon Clarke, headmaster of Spratton Hall School for the opportunity to use the facilities at school. This positive relationship extends to one of the PDET schools, Guilsborough Primary being able to use their astroturf on a Saturday morning for a School Hockey Club.”

Take a look at the pictures below of children from across Northampton taking part in the sports day.

