In pictures: Day of motorsport fun for Northamptonshire schoolgirls at Silverstone

Dare To Be Different organised rides in Porsches, a hoverboard building challenge and timed tyre changes for the pupils at the Porsche Experience Centre. Read more here.

Farthinghoe Primary School pupils prepare for their interviews jpimedia Buy a Photo

One of the Hunsbury Park Primary School pupils in a Porsche at the Dare To Be Different Event at Silverstone jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dare To Be Different hopes to give opportunities and inspiration for girls to get into motorsport jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Bliss Charity School pupils figure out how to build a hovercraft jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more