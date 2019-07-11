In pictures: Day of motorsport fun for Northamptonshire schoolgirls at Silverstone
A charity put on a day of motorsport and science fun at Silverstone for around 100 schoolgirls from Northamptonshire yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).
Dare To Be Different organised rides in Porsches, a hoverboard building challenge and timed tyre changes for the pupils at the Porsche Experience Centre. Read more here.
Farthinghoe Primary School pupils prepare for their interviews
One of the Hunsbury Park Primary School pupils in a Porsche at the Dare To Be Different Event at Silverstone
Dare To Be Different hopes to give opportunities and inspiration for girls to get into motorsport
The Bliss Charity School pupils figure out how to build a hovercraft
