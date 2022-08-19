Students at secondary schools across the county had been eagerly awaiting their exam results and to find out if they had bagged a place at their first choice university.

Despite the uncertainty around grade boundaries for a cohort which has never sat public examinations, Northampton schools were pleased with the outcomes and students are excited to take their next step.

Here are students from The Duston School, Weston Favell Academy and Northampton International Academy picking up their results.

Joseph Burrows (left), Leon Cole (middle) and Ryan Pearson (right) from The Duston School were pleased with their results.

Leon Cole from The Duston School achieved an A* in maths, A* in chemistry and A in physics.

Ksymena Oginska, from The Duston School, will be heading to Salford University to study film production.

Lilly-Mai Fitzhugh, Lauren Clayton, Naomi Tyrrell and Katie Harris from The Duston School.