The Duston School was pleased to have achieved more A* to B grades than the "superb" set of results the students received in 2019.

IN PICTURES: A-Level Results Day 2022 in Northampton

There were many happy faces across the county as students collected their long-awaited results

By Katie Wheatley
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:30 am

Students at secondary schools across the county had been eagerly awaiting their exam results and to find out if they had bagged a place at their first choice university.

Despite the uncertainty around grade boundaries for a cohort which has never sat public examinations, Northampton schools were pleased with the outcomes and students are excited to take their next step.

Here are students from The Duston School, Weston Favell Academy and Northampton International Academy picking up their results.

1. A-Level Results Day 2022

Joseph Burrows (left), Leon Cole (middle) and Ryan Pearson (right) from The Duston School were pleased with their results.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. A-Level Results Day 2022

Leon Cole from The Duston School achieved an A* in maths, A* in chemistry and A in physics.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. A-Level Results Day 2022

Ksymena Oginska, from The Duston School, will be heading to Salford University to study film production.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. A-Level Results Day 2022

Lilly-Mai Fitzhugh, Lauren Clayton, Naomi Tyrrell and Katie Harris from The Duston School.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Northampton
