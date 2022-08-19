IN PICTURES: A-Level Results Day 2022 in Northampton
There were many happy faces across the county as students collected their long-awaited results
Students at secondary schools across the county had been eagerly awaiting their exam results and to find out if they had bagged a place at their first choice university.
Despite the uncertainty around grade boundaries for a cohort which has never sat public examinations, Northampton schools were pleased with the outcomes and students are excited to take their next step.
Here are students from The Duston School, Weston Favell Academy and Northampton International Academy picking up their results.
