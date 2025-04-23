IFtL Corby schools showcased creative talent in annual art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three primary schools in Corby, all part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust, recently took part in an annual art initiative designed to celebrate creativity and enhance pupils' artistic skills. This marks the second year the schools have participated in the event, which will continue to be held annually around the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Exeter A Learning Community, Priors Hall A Learning Community, and Woodnewton A Learning Community explored the theme of ‘Colour Progression’ through a series of engaging art lessons and workshops. These sessions encouraged them to develop their understanding of colour theory and experiment with different artistic mediums, including digital enhancements using IT imagery skills. As part of IFtL’s Future Focused strategic priority, every pupil from years 2 onwards has access to an individual iPad, enabling them to digitally explore artistic techniques and broaden their creative possibilities.

Each school hosted an arts-themed afternoon where artwork of pupils from foundation to year 6 was proudly displayed, and a selection of pieces was chosen for exhibition at Corby’s Rooftop Arts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinah Kazakoff and Fanoulla Georgiou of the Rooftop Arts Centre, a not-for-profit charity committed to bringing arts into the Corby community, collaborated closely with the schools throughout the project. They selected three outstanding pieces from each year group to be featured in the exhibition. The collection is now on display throughout the Easter break, and parents are encouraged to visit and appreciate the impressive creativity of the young artists.

Pupils going to see their art on display

Dinah Kazakoff, Gallery Director at the Rooftop Arts Centre, praised the project, stating:

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the schools and witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of the pupils. Their exploration of colour and artistic progression is truly inspiring.”

Joanne James, Assistant Head at Exeter and Project Coordinator for the three schools, highlighted the value of the initiative:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project has provided an incredible opportunity for our pupils to express their creativity while learning new skills. Seeing their work displayed in a professional gallery has been an unforgettable experience for them. Not all children excel in the core subjects and this opportunity gives those children with the talent an opportunity to thrive.”

A group of pupils whose artwork was selected for the exhibition were invited to visit the Rooftop Arts Centre on Thursday, 3rd March. They were thrilled to see their work showcased, with one pupil remarking:

“It feels amazing to have my work displayed alongside so many brilliant pieces!”

Their vibrant and imaginative artwork will remains on display at the Rooftop Arts Centre until after the Easter holidays.