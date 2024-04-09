“I always dreamt of a career and life like this” – UON alumni named as finalist in national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the British Council announced its finalists for the 2024 Study UK Alumni Awards, one University of Northampton graduate has been named among the finalists for these prestigious awards.

Jebin Johny has been named finalist in the Alumni Award’s Science and Sustainability category, which recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and achievements in the world of science and sustainability, and who can demonstrate the impact and scale of their achievements in their profession, and beyond.

These international awards celebrate UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world. Now in its tenth year, the award received almost 1,500 applications from international UK alumni nearly from 100 countries, representing more than 130 UK higher education institutions across the UK.

University of Northampton's Alumni, Jebin Johny

Jebin graduated from the University of Northampton in 2015, and since then has gone from strength to strength with his clothing label, Jebsispar, which concentrates on using textile prints for women’s wear in India.

Only a few months after graduating, ​Jebin launched his clothing label in India, which resulted in a Bollywood actress wearing one of his designs for red carpet event, Lakme Fashion Week.

Reflecting on his shortlisting, Jebin said: “It was a completely surreal feeling to hear I had been shortlisted – never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be on the list at all, let alone be a finalist.

“When I received the email, I was on cloud nine and was the happiest person alive. I shared the good news with my parents and sisters who supported me during my studies. My parents are my strength and they provided me the best education.”

The University of Northampton’s Senior Lecturer in Fashion, Emmeline Child said: “I’m incredibly proud of Jebin for being named as one of the finalists in the Study UK Alumni Awards this year, and all he has achieved since graduating and following his dreams. I’m delighted that the British Council have recognised his personal achievements, and the positive impact this is having on the lives of others around the globe.”

“Sustainability is my responsibility” adds Jebin. “I always had a sustainable upbringing at home, and this is something I continue to this day – I grow organic food, I walk as much as possible for personal and business needs, and I have stopped buying personal clothing. While designing, I make sure that there is minimum or zero waste, especially while cutting the fabrics. In the times where there is unavoidable fabric waste, we epicycle them to new garments and accessories or cloth bags.

“I’m a true believer that the ‘sky is the limit’. I still have so much to achieve and am passionate to keep progressing. I’m currently working hard to expand Jebsispar across the world, especially Europe, and to expand my designs to include menswear and interior decoration.

