Hunsbury Park Primary School outcomes continue to flourish

Some Year 6 children from Hunsbury Park celebrating their achievements.

Hunsbury Park Primary School is celebrating another year of academic success after once again exceeding national averages in the Key Stage 2 (KS2) outcomes, marking two years of sustained, high achievement and a remarkable difference to previous years.

In the 2025 results, 81% of pupils met the expected standard in Maths, 79% in Reading, and 77% in Grammar, Punctuation and Spelling (GPS), with a combined score of 64% across Reading, Writing and Maths. These outcomes place the school above national averages in all key areas and reflect a strong culture of high expectations and achievement.

The progress made over time is particularly impressive when compared to the school's 2021 results, where just 46% of pupils achieved the expected standard in both Maths and Reading, and 56% in GPS. The transformation highlights the effectiveness of the school’s long-term improvement strategy and the collective commitment of staff, pupils, and families.

Jack Dyson, Assistant Headteacher, commented: "We’re immensely proud of how far the school has come. Moving from 46% in both Maths and Reading just four years ago to well over 75% today is a phenomenal achievement. This progress reflects the relentless hard work of our staff, the determination of our pupils, and the belief that every child can succeed."

Hunsbury Park’s ongoing success follows a period of focused investment in teaching quality, curriculum development, and pastoral care—ensuring that all pupils are supported to reach their full potential through high expectations of all.

Felicity Sinclair, Head of School, added: "These results are a clear indication of a school that is not only improving but thriving. Hunsbury Park is delivering consistently high outcomes and making a real difference to children's futures."

With strong foundations and ambitions plans now in place, Hunsbury Park Primary School looks forward to building on this success and continuing its mission to provide the highest standard of education for every child.