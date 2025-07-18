Hunsbury Park Primary School: A celebration of cultures, a lesson in unity

Irish dancing lessons for one of our nursery children

Hunsbury Park Primary School was alive with colour, flavour, and pride last Friday as the school hosted its first-ever Culture Day, a heartwarming celebration of the rich diversity that thrives within its walls. The event was the brainchild of two passionate Year 6 students, Liliya and Jash, who worked closely with a member of staff to plan and organise the entire day.

Inspired by the many languages and cultures represented in their classrooms, Liliya and Jash wanted to give every child a chance to celebrate their roots and learn about others. With over 20 nationalities represented at the school, the event quickly grew into something truly special.

Children were invited to express any part of their culture that was meaningful to them, whether through traditional clothing, food, music, or history. This led to a wonderfully wide array of contributions, not only from families with heritage from around the world, but also from British children who proudly showcased aspects of British culture. Some came dressed as members of iconic band Oasis, celebrating Britain's musical legacy, while others represented the Scouts and Guides movement, or brought in symbols of classic British traditions like fish and chips.

A taste of Ghana

Parents played a central role in the day’s success. Many came into school to share their heritage through stories, songs, and displays. They also brought in homemade food for everyone to taste, filling the school with the delicious aromas of dishes like samosas, dumplings, Romanian pastries, and Ghanaian cake

Headteacher, Mrs. Sinclair described the event as “a truly special day that reminds us how lucky we are to be part of such a vibrant and inclusive community.”

But the true stars of the day were Liliya and Jash, who saw their idea come to life in the most joyful way.

“We just wanted everyone to feel proud of who they are,” said Jash. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, everyone’s culture is interesting and important.”

Celebrating Britain's pop culture!

Liliya added, “It was amazing seeing so many parents get involved. We learned so much today, and everyone had fun!”

With Culture Day hailed as a huge success by pupils, parents, and staff alike, there’s already talk of making it an annual tradition. For Hunsbury Park Primary, it wasn’t just a celebration, it was a powerful reminder that identity, heritage, and unity go hand in hand.