Hundreds of West Northants students enjoy annual Young Citizens event

Primary school students from across West Northamptonshire have taken part in this year’s Young Citizen’s Scheme organised by the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership.

The event, held over two days, saw participation from nearly 700 Year 6 pupils who learned about key topics such as personal safety, fire and water safety, anti-social behaviour, and much more with the aims of proactively engaging children on important community safety issues and empowering them to become responsible and aware citizens.

The interactive sessions, which included a mix of workshops, drama performances, and group presentations, covered a variety of subjects crucial for young people’s safety and wellbeing including Online Safety and Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), crime prevention, fire safety, knife crime and gang crime, hate crime, rail safety, and substance misuse.

The event’s engaging approach focused on leaving students with clear, lasting safety messages, helping them develop good safety skills, a better understanding of emergency services, and a considerate approach to others.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This event is a great example of the proactive work we are doing to ensure young people in West Northamptonshire have the knowledge and skills to stay safe and be responsible members of the community. The partnerships and dedication of everyone involved have created an experience that will have a lasting impact on these young students."

During lunch, Rushden Academy delivered their powerful play, "Add Me", performed by Year 11 students, which focused on the importance of staying safe online. One of the standout workshops on hate crime was delivered by the West Northamptonshire Youth Forum, in partnership with Northants Police. This workshop, developed by Youth Forum members, centred on discrimination and was inspired by their recent social media takeover day in August.

Chief Inspector Kim Jackson from Northamptonshire police, said: “Thank you to the West Northamptonshire Youth Forum for your dedication and partnership in delivering this important hate crime workshop. Your efforts in raising awareness make a real difference in creating a safer and more inclusive community.”

The event is proudly supported by the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP), as it aligns with the partnership's strategic goals of fostering awareness among young people. By promoting education and early intervention, the event contributes to the long-term vision of the Partnership, preventing serious violence and building safer communities for future generations.

For more information on the Young Citizens event and the work of the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership, please visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/west-northamptonshire-community-safety-partnership/about-community-safety-partnership