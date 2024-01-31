Hundreds of school children given a taste of university life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between Monday 22 and Friday 26 January students participated in University Experience Days where they were given a tour of the campus and had sessions on higher education and experienced a subject workshop, such as: business, criminology and sociology; on the Tuesday and Thursday primary children enjoyed the Ignite Your Future programme and sat through a diverse range of sessions including one with the Psychology team on the latest eye tracking technology, on the Wednesday there was a debating competition, and, on the Friday, academics went in depth on university life through the Aspire Higher Programme.

After taking part in the session examining the latest eye tracking technology and its wide range of applications, 11-year-old Harry Andrews from Kingsley Primary School said: “We learned about how the different types of focal and peripheral vision works. We’ve had a tour of the campus, it was amazing to see the amount of books in the library, we’ve seen the dorms and talked to people who work here.

“I knew I wanted to go to university, but I didn’t expect this, it’s so big and exciting, there’s so many people, it’s been brilliant.”

Senior Lecturer in Psychology Jo Chen Wilson helps students from Kingsley Primary

The Schools Engagement team includes the Aspire Higher Programme; a partnership between the Universities of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Northampton which aims to increase the number of young people from underrepresented groups going into higher education.

Natasha Mycawka, UON’s Widening Access Manager said: “During the week we have been visited by more than 20 schools to inspire and enthuse the next generation, you can see the buzz in the room.

“You can see the young people are really excited to learn about new topics and start to understand how the subjects they learn at school link to their careers and also the different subjects they can study once they’ve finished school at 18.

“We’ve also had a Primary Debating Competition, collaborating with Noisy Classrooms. We have had eight schools, with children aged eight through to 11, and Eastfield Academy is now going to the national primary debating final. They are one of our Widening Access partner schools, so we’re really excited they have gotten through.”