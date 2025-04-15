Hundreds of children to benefit from new education resources through Pol-Ed programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of children across Northamptonshire will gain vital knowledge on personal safety, healthy relationships, and the law as schools adopt the innovative Pol-Ed education programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) has awarded funding to bring the Pol-Ed programme to local schools, benefitting thousands of children.

This initiative is part of the partnership’s commitment to tackling serious violence through education and early intervention, ensuring young people have the knowledge and skills to make informed choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pol-ed was developed by teachers for teachers, providing expertly designed, age-appropriate lessons to help keep young people safe. The resources have been developed in consultation with subject matter experts and experienced police officers, ensuring they are both educationally robust and relevant to current policing priorities. They are designed to instil a strong foundation of values, skills and attributes and to prevent children from becoming victims or perpetrators of crime.

Pol-Ed presentation delivered by PCSOs

This programme represents a significant step in the NSVPP’s strategy to reduce serious violence through proactive education and prevention. By supporting schools in delivering high-quality, engaging lessons on crucial issues, Pol-Ed aims to empower young people to make safer choices and build a stronger, more informed community.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn, Northamptonshire Police’s lead for serious violence, said:

“We are working closely with partners within the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) to identify different opportunities taking an early intervention approach to prevent young people getting involved in serious violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pol-ed programme offers a great opportunity for children across the county to benefit from a package of lesson plans that will help to support them making positive choices in the future.

“The lessons also offer schools the opportunity to signpost children to where they can seek support and advice, should they have any questions as a result of what they’ve been taught.

“We all have a part to play in keeping our children safe and more information about child exploitation and serious violence is available on our website northants.police.uk and the partnership’s website safernorthants.co.uk.”

Geraldine Tandoh, Assistant Headteacher, Northampton International Academy, said: “As an assistant headteacher at one of the largest schools in Northamptonshire, Pol-ed has come at the perfect time. The programme supports with proactive assemblies and activities to help keep our young people safe, something that is very important to us at Northampton International Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's great to have a centralised area that offers support to schools in delivering high-quality lessons and assemblies on relevant local issues. This platform will be fundamental in delivering clear and consistent messages across Northamptonshire schools empowering young people to keep themselves safe, recognise unsafe environments, and respond appropriately.”

Schools can sign up directly through the Pol-Ed website to access the full range of resources.