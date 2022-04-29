Northampton Academy held a ‘My Culture Day’ to celebrate diversity across the school, inspired by the theme 'Our Differences Unite Us'.

The school was one of the first secondaries in the country to receive the National School of Character Kitemark Plus.

As part of the day, students and staff proudly attended school in traditional clothing that they feel expresses their heritage in return for a small donation to the school’s chosen charities. To give students an opportunity to showcase their cultural dress and spark conversations about its meaning. Sixth Formers organised a fashion show at lunchtime which was an energetic event accompanied by music and song.

During the afternoon, students heard from retired British sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Jason Gardener MBE. Jason delivered an inspirational, online session where he spoke with students about teamwork and unity, the obstacles he has faced as a young boy and throughout his lifetime and the perseverance, determination, and ambition he has needed to overcome them.

Carlington Anderson, Director of Character at the Northampton Academy, said: "At Northampton Academy, we are proud to serve a diverse community and welcome students and staff from a wide range of backgrounds. Each year, our ‘My Culture Day’ is an excellent opportunity for us to celebrate these differences and what makes each of our students unique. Developing our young people into kind, respectful and socially responsible members of society is key to what it means to deliver a Character Education and ensure they are able to thrive in modern society.”

