How all Northampton secondary schools are rated by Ofsted as 2023 places allocated

Find out how your child’s school, or future school, ranks

As the nervous wait to find out what school your child will be attending in September 2023 draws to a close, Chronicle & Echo has collated the Ofsted ratings for all the secondary schools in Northampton and the surrounding area.

The education watchdog visits schools and collects evidence in order to write a report on the setting and rate it from one of four ratings, which are: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Each school is given a rating for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, early years provision and sixth-form provision (if the school has early years and sixth-form provisions). An overall rating is also applied to each school.

Below are details of each of the 20 Northampton secondary schools, when they were last inspected and what Ofsted rated the each of them.

1 . Northampton School for Boys The Billing Road school was rated 'outstanding' in its last Ofsted inspection report, which was published on December 1, 2014. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sponne School Ofsted inspectors rated the Towcester school as 'outstanding' in its latest report published on October 23, 2012. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wootton Park School The secondary school was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in a report published on September 12, 2019. Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . Abbeyfield School The Mereway school was rated 'good' at its last inspection published on October 15, 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales