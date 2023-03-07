Housing developer supports primary school in Northampton with World Book Day donation

World Book Day celebrations at Moulton Primary School near Overstone were boosted by a book voucher donation from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.

The school received a £500 book voucher from the homebuilder in support of the national event which took place on Thursday 2nd March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at Moulton Primary School also celebrated the 26th year of World Book Day by dressing up as a word for a vocabulary parade.

Pupils at Moulton Primary School dress up for World Book Day

Emily Chipps, English lead teacher at Moulton Primary School said: “World Book Day is a celebration of reading and aims to encourage children and young adults to come together to explore the pleasure of books. The pupils had an amazing time dressing up and we’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation.”