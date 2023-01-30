Housing developer recruits ‘Building Buddies’ for new educational programme in Northamptonshire

‘Building Buddies’ is aimed at children aged 7 to 11 (Key Stage Two) and will see local schools being invited to experience a unique hands-on site visit, where children can develop their knowledge and skills by safely exploring the site, speaking to the development team, learning the importance of health and safety, and discovering how brand-new houses are constructed.

There will also be an opportunity for the children to build a home of their own, with a special 3D model house, which teaches young Building Buddies the build stages of a new home.

Ray Winney, Construction Director at Orbit Homes, said: “We have created an engaging new educational programme for children to discover house building and just how exciting it can be. We want to show young people that anyone can work in the construction industry – in jobs varying from design and planning, to site management and bricklaying. The children will be able to build a 3D house, learn about the stages of construction and get an insight into the job roles within the building sector.

Orbit Homes recruits ‘Building Buddies’ for new educational programme.

“We are committed to having a positive impact within the communities where we build, so it is our hope that this new initiative helps involve local people in our developments, as well as offer children a unique learning opportunity.”

Classroom resources are available for teachers to download from the Orbit Homes website which includes worksheets for all KS2 pupils, as well as a supporting teachers pack: www.orbithomes.org.uk/about-orbit/building-buddies.