High-quality teaching at Northampton College earns national praise

Northampton College has been praised for delivering high-quality teaching which “exceeds national standards”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) has named the College as a recipient of its prestigious Silver Award after its expert panel judged the College’s student experience and student outcomes are ‘typically very high quality’.

The TEF judging panel found the very high-quality features apply to all of the College’s groups of students, including students from a widening participation background and those from areas of multiple deprivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel noted how the College, by providing quality, choice and opportunity, tailored to its locality and to the characteristics of its students, helps to ensure its higher education provision is of the best quality, resulting in improved student experiences and outcomes.

The quality of teaching at Northampton College has been given a Silver Award

The panel also judged that the College strives to deliver high-quality higher education for the benefit of the students and employers.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “This is an excellent result for us and shows both current and prospective students that whatever their background they can be confident they will benefit from high-quality teaching at Northampton College to help them achieve their goals.

“Our teaching and support staff are continuously looking for ways to give our students learning opportunities above and beyond curriculum requirements which puts them in a strong position to secure their chosen careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award is a testament to how successful our staff are when it comes to delivering high-quality teaching.”

The panel found that the College’s approach to supporting students is robust, it fosters a supportive learning environment and students have access to a range of very high-quality academic support.

It noted that the College’s extensive links with external bodies, such as local councils and business support organisations, were helping to inform its course content and delivery.

It also revealed that students’ comments to external examiners showed they were positive about the teaching and assessment that they experience at the College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students reported that their assignment briefs are clear, they receive timely formative feedback and insights into professional practice, have opportunities to engage with external practitioners and felt they were fully supported with their progression aspirations.

They also appreciated that many teaching staff have industrial experience which contributes to the education on offer.