High fives all round as league tables reveal Northampton College is one of best in country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Data released as part of the latest 2022/23 National Achievement Rates Tables (NART) shows Northampton College is placed fifth out of 225 colleges for 16 to 18-year-old education and training. The College was rated 10th for its adult provision and given an overall rating of fifth nationally.

The rating cements Northampton College’s position as the leading provider of Further Education in the Midlands, and among the very best in the whole country, thanks to a continuing and determined focus on ensuring each individual student reaches their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data has revealed that 96 per cent of Northampton College students pass their course, coming out as the best college in the Midlands.

New national league tables have revealed Northampton College is one of best in the whole country

Pat Brennan-Barrett, Principal at Northampton College said: “To officially be listed as one of the highest achieving colleges in the country is a huge honour. These ratings reflect the incredible work and dedication of our staff and students and I’m delighted that commitment to excellence has been recognised.

“It’s a phenomenal effort and is proof that focusing on each student as an individual and really concentrating on developing their wider skills for employability and innovation pays dividends.

“There is a relentless focus on equipping students with the very best skills that prepares them to succeed. All staff have bought in to this approach and as a result, students are making good progress in developing their confidence, self-esteem and skills for work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rating puts Northampton College in the top two per cent of colleges in the country while it ranked first for its English for Speaker of other Languages (ESOL) provision. National Apprenticeship data has also revealed an overall achievement rate of 10 per cent above the national average.

New national league tables have revealed Northampton College is one of the best in the whole country

The College has seen increasing numbers of students aged between 16 and 18-years-old thanks to a growing reputation, with 500 extra students enrolling last year. Year-on-year applications are up once again this year.

Over the past 10 years the College has worked with employer partners to develop an ambitious curriculum that aligns with local and regional skills priorities, ensuring clear career pathways and empowering students for success in their chosen careers. A total of 94 per cent of Northampton College students progress on to further study or employment and many go on to become the employers of the future.

It has created a positive ‘whole college’ culture with high expectations of what students can achieve, backed up by inspirational teaching, learning and assessment practice and outstanding levels of care and support for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton College is officially rated by Ofsted as ‘Good with Outstanding features’ and has undergone a significant expansion programme in recent years, with the opening of a state-of-the-art Advanced Construction Engineering Centre and Digital Academy at Booth Lane. A dedicated Sixth Form Centre is launching this September.