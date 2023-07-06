Here are the Ofsted ratings of every Northampton nursery inspected so far in 2023

Around 85% of Northampton nurseries inspected so far this year have been graded as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’

With hundreds of pupils moving up a year group in September, many little ones will have their first taste of a learning setting when they set foot into nursery for the first time.

Deciding what nursery to send your two-year-old child to is a big decision so the Chronicle & Echo has rounded up all the nurseries that have been inspected by Ofsted this year to give you the most up to date outcomes.

Out of 13 Northampton nurseries inspected this year, two have been graded ‘inadequate’, nine have been graded ‘good’ and two have been graded ‘outstanding.’

Here are the Ofsted outcomes for every Northampton nursery that has been inspected in 2023 as of July 6:

1 . MNCEnews-08-06-2023-Little Learners Outstanding nursery-CENupload Here are the Ofsted outcomes for every Northampton nursery inspected this year. Photo: Little Learners Photo Sales

2 . Little Learners The Little Learners nursery, in Cliftonville, was graded outstanding by Ofsted following its latest inspection in April 2023. Photo: Little Learners Photo Sales

3 . Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery celebrated their outstanding Ofsted rating in a row earlier this year with a celebration at the Pig and Whistle pub in Blackthorn Bridge Court.The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Puddleducks Nursery Puddleducks nursery, in East Hunsbury, was graded 'good' in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection in May. Photo: Puddleducks Photo Sales

