Here are the nine Northampton primary schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted

Have you applied for a place for your child at any of these outstanding primary schools?

It is not long until parents across Northampton will be informed which primary school places have been offered to their children for the next academic year.

The allocation day for primary school places across Northampton is April 17, according to the West Northamptonshire Council website.

Here are the nine Northampton primary schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - the highest possible grade that can be awarded by the education watchdog:

Briar Hill Primary School pupils celebrated their jump from a 'good' to 'outstanding' Ofsted grade earlier this year.

Thorn Hill, Briar Hill, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8SW. Latest report: 16 January 2023.

Hackleton CofE Primary School Main Road, Hackleton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN7 2AB. Latest report: 11 May 2020.

Billing Brook Special School Penistone Road, Lumbertubs, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 8EZ. Latest report: 13 November 2019