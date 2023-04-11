News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
43 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Here are the nine Northampton primary schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted

Have you applied for a place for your child at any of these outstanding primary schools?

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

It is not long until parents across Northampton will be informed which primary school places have been offered to their children for the next academic year.

The allocation day for primary school places across Northampton is April 17, according to the West Northamptonshire Council website.

Here are the nine Northampton primary schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - the highest possible grade that can be awarded by the education watchdog:

Briar Hill Primary School pupils celebrated their jump from a 'good' to 'outstanding' Ofsted grade earlier this year.

1. Outstanding primary schools

Briar Hill Primary School pupils celebrated their jump from a 'good' to 'outstanding' Ofsted grade earlier this year. Photo: Briar Hill Primary School

Photo Sales
Thorn Hill, Briar Hill, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8SW. Latest report: 16 January 2023.

2. MNCEnews-17-01-23-Briar Hill Primary School-CENupload

Thorn Hill, Briar Hill, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8SW. Latest report: 16 January 2023. Photo: Briar Hill Primary School

Photo Sales
Main Road, Hackleton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN7 2AB. Latest report: 11 May 2020.

3. Hackleton CofE Primary School

Main Road, Hackleton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN7 2AB. Latest report: 11 May 2020. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Penistone Road, Lumbertubs, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 8EZ. Latest report: 13 November 2019

4. Billing Brook Special School

Penistone Road, Lumbertubs, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 8EZ. Latest report: 13 November 2019 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonOfstedWest Northamptonshire Council