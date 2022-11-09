Headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ after Northamptonshire school awarded highest rating in latest SIAMS report

Gayton Church of England Primary School has been awarded the highest rating of ‘excellent’ in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools (SIAMS) report.

The purpose of a SIAMS report is to evaluate a school’s distinctiveness and effectiveness as a Church of England school.

Gayton CofE Primary School - situated in Bugbrooke Road, Gayton - was given an overall grade of excellent and rated excellent in the impact of collective worship after the school was visited by an inspector on September 28.

Executive headteacher Eliza Hollis said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone, staff and pupils should be congratulated on this achievement. Thank you to those parents who spoke so highly of the school to the inspector. The report is truly wonderful and captures our school perfectly. “

The SIAMS report commends leaders for building a school culture that “supports, nurtures and and empowers,” ensuring all flourish, are inspired to be their very best and valued. Pupils are described as self-motivated, independent and “unusually confident” to express their questions and ideas. The inspector said pupils’ achievement is high, their resilience is “exemplary” and they have a developing sense of social conscience, looking to support national charities and local initiatives.

Gayton CofE Primary School was also praised by parents for its flexible approach to allow families to home school their children for parts of the week. The report states that individualised learning is offered for children with additional needs and a parent of a child with SEND praised the school ethos of celebrating and embracing difference.

Drawing and talking therapies are offered to help pupils in addition to prayer areas and bespoke spaces for personal reflection. The inspector found that pupils transferring from other schools settle and feel part of the community quickly due to the love and kindness shown.

The SIAMS report said: “The sense of community is powerful. There is a culture of welcome, acceptance and doing good to one another.

“This is indeed a place where watching over one another in love is normal.”

The primary school’s curriculum design has the ‘five Cs’ at its heart - being curious, creative, Christian, confident and having a sense of community. The report said that the school could broaden opportunities to develop spirituality across the wider curriculum so it can continually review and reflect.

The inspector states that the school ensures that, along with Christianity, a diversity of faith and thought is studied and visits to the school by members of the Sikh community and Jewish faith have “inspired all.”

Collective worship is a central part of the school’s day and said to be a number of pupils’ “favourite time”. Pupils are invited to take part in drama, answer questions and sing “jazzy songs.”

To improve, the SIAMS report suggested that pupils should have more opportunities to plan and lead collective worship and assessment opportunities in RE should be refined to further reflect the depth of pupil understanding and thinking more effectively.