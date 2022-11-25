Headteacher ‘extremely pleased’ after Northampton primary school is rated good in all areas by Ofsted

A headteacher has said he is “extremely pleased” after his Northampton primary school was rated ‘good’ following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Hunsbury Park Primary School, situated in Dayrell Road, was visited by inspectors in September and - in a report published this month - rated good in every category.

Headteacher Mr York said: “As a school community, we are extremely pleased with the outcome of our graded inspection.

“The process was rigorous throughout; however, we feel that inspectors understood our school, which was reflected in the report. We believe the inspection provided an opportunity to showcase all the hard work undertaken by our school community.”

Ofsted inspectors described Hunsbury Park Primary School as a “warm and welcoming place.”

The report said: “Pupils are polite to visitors, adults and each other. Pupils are proud of their school. They said that they would ‘definitely’ recommend the school to another child. Parents said the same.”

Ofsted commended the school for their inclusivity by ensuring that all pupils - including those with SEND - receive the support they need to flourish and achieve well and understand diversity.

Inspectors also found that pupils are well behaved and enjoy opportunities to develop their leadership skills by taking on roles as language and well-being ambassadors or by being members of the school council.

Mr York added: “This is just a small part of our journey, and we are excited to continue to enhance our school offer moving forward, this starts with the opening of our new outdoor early years provision and SEND unit.”

To improve their grade to ‘outstanding’, the leaders at Hunsbury Park Primary School need to ensure that all pupils attend regularly because too many pupils are currently persistently absent.

Leaders must also ensure that planning for all subjects clearly identifies the most important knowledge that pupils should know and remember as sometimes this is not clear.

