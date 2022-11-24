Headteacher ‘delighted’ after Northampton primary school’s Ofsted grade goes from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’

The headteacher of St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in Northampton has said she is “proud” after it improved its Ofsted rating to ‘good’.

The school, in Grange Road, was visited by inspectors in September and, in a report published this month, was graded good in all categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Kirstie Yeun said: “We are delighted with the findings of the inspectors. The report is a reflection of the dedication and passion of everyone within the St Gregory’s community.

Pupils at St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Northampton celebrate their good Ofsted rating.

“We are proud to have instilled a culture of high ambition for our pupils. We look forward to continuing to embed an ethos of high aspiration where our children are offered every opportunity to flourish and succeed.”

At the school’s previous inspection in 2018, Ofsted concluded that it required improvement after raising concerns about pupils’ progress in reading and writing, activities not challenging pupils and staff not consistently following the school’s behaviour policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School joined the Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academies Trust (OLICAT) in 2020 and Mrs Yeun was appointed as a new headteacher in 2019.

The school’s latest Ofsted report described it as “inclusive” as well as “happy and cohesive.” Inspectors commended staff for encouraging pupils to read widely, teaching phonics consistently and their effective new behaviour policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils recognise that everyone is special. As one pupil said: ‘Being different is not bad. It’s being unique.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said that SEND pupils are well supported and leaders have brought about “significant improvement” since their last inspection.

Strategic executive lead at OLICAT Tony Bishop said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all the staff and students at St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in Northampton and congratulate them all on their recent success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The St Gregory’s Primary whole school community thoroughly deserves to have received this affirmation and we look forward to watching the school continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Parents looking for places for their children at St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School are invited to see it in action on Wednesday, November 30 at 10am. Call 01604 403511 to find out more and book your place.