Hazel Leys Academy unveils new outdoor learning area

Installed by Pentagon Play, this dynamic new environment transforms a previously outdated and worn-out space into a haven of discovery, play, and learning.

The new outdoor area has been thoughtfully designed to support the school’s ethos and curriculum by integrating opportunities for physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development. From encouraging physical activity to sparking curiosity about nature, the space aligns with Hazel Leys Academy’s holistic approach to education.

Exciting new features include:

A Bug Hotel to support environmental awareness and biodiversity education

A Fell Climber with Platform and Climbing Net for strength and coordination development

Get Set Go Blocks to promote active play and motor skill growth

A Giant Playhouse for imaginative role play and social interaction

A Rope and Pulley system that teaches basic physics through hands-on experimentation

A Giant Chalkboard on Posts for artistic expression and collaborative creativity

An Explorative Water Wall to support sensory exploration and early science concepts

"The outdoor space is just wow!" said one excited pupil. Another added, "I can't wait to play in my new garden!" These joyful reactions reflect the enthusiasm and appreciation shared by pupils as they explore their revitalised outdoor classroom.

Principal, Beverley Trotman, shared, “We are thrilled to provide such a wonderful outdoor area for pupils, enhancing their learning experience and supporting their overall development. This space is more than just a playground - it’s an extension of our classrooms where learning comes to life.”

The transformation would not have been possible without the dedication and generosity of the school’s wider community. The Parent Teacher Association, Friends of Hazel Leys, generously donated paint and volunteered their time to refresh all fencing and storage sheds. On a bright Saturday morning, 22 staff and community members joined forces to lend a hand, turning the day into a true celebration of community spirit. The school also extends its appreciation to the Greenwood Academies Trust Estates Team, whose support and expertise played a vital role in bringing the project to life and ensuring its long-term success.

From reinforcing curriculum topics in science and geography through the bug hotel and water wall, to fostering imagination in the playhouse and chalkboard area, the new outdoor learning area is a catalyst for creativity and connection. It also supports physical health through active equipment and nurtures emotional well-being by giving children a chance to learn and grow in the natural world.

Hazel Leys Academy invites families, partners, and the wider community to celebrate this new space with them as the school continues its commitment to creating enriching, inclusive, and inspiring learning environments for all.

