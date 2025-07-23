Hazel Leys Academy celebrates national recognition for transformational work with families and the wider community

Hazel Leys Academy, in Corby, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Leading Parent Partnership Award (LPPA) for the period 2025 – 2028, marking the culmination of 18 months of dedicated work to strengthen the school’s partnership with families and the wider community.

This nationally recognised award reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to building strong, meaningful relationships with parents and carers, positioning them as valued stakeholders in all aspects of school life, from curriculum development to enrichment opportunities.

Throughout its LPPA journey, Hazel Leys Academy has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where families feel empowered, supported, and heard. The recent verification process, following a successful interim visit and comprehensive portfolio submission, praised the school for embedding a culture of open communication, trust, and shared responsibility.

Parents now describe the academy as “like a family,” where children are “thriving” and where communication has become “much more open” than in the past. One parent, new to the area, shared how she discovered this “dedicated small school” and “cannot fault it.”

Pupils at Hazel Leys Academy

Key strengths highlighted during the verification included:

A strong, inclusive ethos and family-oriented culture.

Responsive and well-structured leadership, including a dedicated LPPA working party.

Engagement with over 70 pieces of evidence linked to key performance indicators across all LPPA objectives.

High-quality parental engagement through initiatives such as Booknics, art exhibitions, and classroom-based events.

Actively maintained outdoor spaces, eco-friendly play areas, and a school allotment co-developed with families.

The school’s leadership team was commended for being “deliberate and strategic” in designing environments that support all pupils, especially those without regular access to outdoor spaces, while fostering strong community connections.

Hazel Leys Academy has shown a deep understanding of its diverse community. Parents with English as an additional language shared how involvement with the school has built their confidence and skillsets, particularly through participation in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Parents are now invited into classrooms, attend regular events, and contribute actively to school life. Importantly, they feel not only welcomed, but “seen” and “served.” Staff, including office and support teams, play an essential role in creating a culture where parental needs are met with warmth and professionalism.

The LPPA has provided a framework for reflection and refinement. The school’s distributed leadership model for parental engagement has strengthened its collaborative culture and empowered more voices in decision-making.

Beverley Trotman, Principal at Hazel Leys Academy, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and belief in the power of partnership that runs through Hazel Leys Academy. Our families are not just part of our school community; they are central to it. We are proud of the journey we’ve made together and excited about what’s next.”

Hazel Leys Academy looks forward to building on this success and continuing its mission to provide an inclusive, nurturing, and high-quality educational experience where every family feels connected, respected, and involved.