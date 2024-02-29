Hawthorn Primary recognised with school safeguarding award

The prestigious kitemark for child protection practice was awarded following a thorough review by Anchored specialists earlier this term. The intensive day-long assessment, which looked at all areas of the school’s safeguarding and included interviews with staff and pupils, led to Hawthorn being granted the highest level and rarely issued Gold award.

Emma Jacox, Headteacher, Hawthorn Community Primary School, said: “We understand that when parents and carers drop their children off at school each day, they place great trust in us, and in turn we work extremely hard to ensure their children are safe and happy while they are here. We are incredibly proud to have our efforts recognised by Anchored Schools with this prestigious award and thrilled to receive Gold.”