Hawthorn Primary hosts 'Toast and Tales'

Children, parents and carers at Hawthorn Community Primary School in Kettering enjoyed a special start to their day this week at the school’s ‘toast and tales’ event.

Families from years 1 and 2 gathered in classrooms to tuck into tea, toast and treats – provided free of charge, thanks to the children’s own fundraising activities. Then, with younger siblings in tow, they settled down to share a favourite story together.

Reflecting the festive mood, top picks this week included Squirrel’s Snowman by Julia Donaldson and The Night Before Christmas by Clement C. Moore.

Emma Jacox, Headteacher,Hawthorn Community Primary School, which is part of Pathfinder Schools, said: “Our termly toast and tales events are a real treat for families and a wonderful way to start the day. Originally started to support the children’s reading, and to encourage their love of literature, these popular events are now a permanent fixture in the calendar. They are only possible, thanks to the children’s energetic fundraising, this year through cake sales. Seeing the classrooms full of excited enjoyment of the books makes their hard work all worthwhile.”

Year 2 child Teddy enjoyed a croissant whilst reading Squirrel’s Snowman to his little brothers. He said: “My favourite books are chapter books and my Pokémon encyclopaedia. But, I love Squirrel’s Snowman and I like reading it to my brothers at school.”

Mum Terri said: “Toast and tales is a lovely event and we all really enjoy it. It’s great to see Teddy choosing books and wanting to read them to his little brothers.”

