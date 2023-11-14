Have your say on 2025-26 school admission arrangements

Residents of West Northamptonshire are being asked for their opinion on the school admission arrangements for schools run by academies and trusts which are planning changes.

Every year, academies, governing bodies and trusts who act as their own school admission authorities must review the way places are allocated at their schools. If changes are planned, they have to first be consulted on.

Monday 13 November, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) School Admission Team have opened a formal consultation on the admissions arrangements for any mainstream schools whose admission authorities have asked us to co-ordinate their consultation for them.

The consultation will take place between Monday 13 November and Sunday 31 December 2023

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “I really encourage all parents, carers and guardians who may have a child at primary or secondary school to have their say in this consultation. The way in which places are allocated at a school is important to get right and that can only be achieved with the views and comments of those who have to go through the process included in the final decision making.”

Following the consultation period, admission authorities will review their proposed admission arrangements for 2025 and determine them by 28 February 2024, ensuring they are published on the schools’ websites by 15 March 2024.

To view the list of schools consulting this year and to respond to the consultation, please visit: Consultation on school admission arrangements for September 2025 intakes - West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space