Hardingstone Academy celebrates Silver Healthy Schools Award

Hardingstone Academy is celebrating after being awarded the Silver Healthy Schools Award by West Northamptonshire Council. The accolade recognises the school’s continued commitment to supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of its pupils.

The Healthy Schools Award celebrates schools that demonstrate excellence in promoting healthy lifestyles across key areas such as nutrition, physical activity, and PSHE.

Having previously achieved the Bronze Award, Hardingstone Academy has now met the standards required for the Silver Award, reflecting the school’s proactive approach to creating a supportive and healthy learning environment.

A spokesperson for the Healthy Schools programme commented: “Your school's dedication to promoting healthy eating and oral health through both universal and targeted interventions is commendable. The thoughtful integration of pupil voice, parent involvement, and partnerships with local organisations demonstrates a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

"As you move forward towards achieving the Gold Award, continue to build on these strong foundations, ensuring consistent communication, detailed impact measurement, and sustained engagement with all stakeholders. Your efforts are making a significant difference, and we look forward to seeing the continued positive impact on your school community. Well done to everyone involved.”

Head of School, Gill Glenn, said: “We are thrilled to receive the Silver Healthy Schools Award and incredibly proud of the staff, pupils, and wider community who have contributed to this success. At Hardingstone we are passionate about embedding health and wellbeing into everything we do, and this award is a testament to that ongoing commitment. It’s wonderful to see our efforts recognised as part of the wider #EMATters vision.”

Hardingstone Academy remains focused on further strengthening its wellbeing strategy as it looks ahead to the Gold Award.

Hardingstone Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.

The school is also welcoming prospective families to visit during its upcoming open tours:

Friday, October 3 , 9.30am to 10.30am

, 9.30am to 10.30am Thursday, October 9 , 2pm to 3pm

, 2pm to 3pm Monday, October 13, 2pm to 3pm

