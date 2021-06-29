Hard-working Northampton school students and dedicated business manager win at academy trust awards

United Learning's Best in Everyone Awards 2021-winning students from Northampton Academy (clockwise from top left) Year 9 Ashiki Nandi, Year 13 Mantas Martinkus, Year 11 Anastasija Viktorova and Year 13 Marshall Rice

Students and staff at a Northampton school are celebrating after winning five prizes at its academy trust's 2021 awards ceremony.

Northampton Academy received accolades for pupil and support staff of the year and three subject-specific ones at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards.

Principal Chris Clyne said: “Congratulations to each one of our students picking up an award today.

Northampton Academy business manager Jed Queally, who won support staff of the year at United Learning's Best in Everyone Awards 2021, and his therapy dog Lily

"I am really pleased to have achieved three subject awards which reflects the high academic standards we have set at Northampton Academy."

The Best in Everyone Awards recognise a wide range of successes, including exemplary academic performance, dedication to leadership and service, as well as lifetime achievement.

This year marks the ninth year that the awards have been held and the second time the presentation has been conducted virtually.

The Northampton Academy winners were business manager Jed Queally, who won the support staff of the year award, and Year 9 Ashiki Nandi, who earned the pupil of the year award for Years 7-9.

Year 13 students Marshall Rice and Mantas Martinkus received the English literature and geography for Years 10-13 awards, respectively, and Year 11 Anastasija Viktorova was granted the art award for Years 10-13.

Chris said: "Marshall, Anastasija and Mantas have each shown a real love for their subject and through hard work have produced some excellent work.

“I am thrilled for Ashiki on being named pupil of the year. She embodies our 'pillars of virtue': respect, determination, ambition, tolerance and integrity and demonstrates them each and every day. She is highly driven and is determined to reach her goals.

“Likewise, it is excellent to see Jed being crowned support staff of the year and receiving national recognition for all of the exceptional work he does at the academy.

"He really is an asset to our school community and highly deserving of this award.”

Jed, described in his nomination as 'one of a kind', has been a critical part of the school’s improvement and has overseen large development projects, according to United Learning.

Likewise, his 'over and above approach' has led him to undertake special training with his dog, Lily, offering highly popular therapy dog sessions to students every half term.

“I’m delighted to have won this award. I have a fantastic team around me that work incredibly hard and I am very lucky," he said.

"I’m collecting this on behalf of all the support staff at Northampton Academy for the work they do every single day to support our staff, students and their families.”

In her nomination, Ashiki is praised as 'an excellent student with a genuine interest and determination to be the best student in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)'.

She frequently extends her knowledge beyond the curriculum and this year, has expertly fulfilled the role of STEM leader at the academy, a United Learning spokesperson said.

Ashiki also takes part in a variety of extracurricular activities, including playing in the prestigious Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust County Training Orchestra.

“When I found out I had won such a prestigious prize, I was overjoyed and shocked. I feel extremely proud of myself for working so hard to receive this recognition," she said.

"I am very grateful to all my teachers for challenging me academically and strengthening my character. I would like to thank Mrs Ashton in particular, who nominated me for this award and supported me the whole way.”

Marshall, Mantas and Anastasija were recognised for going above and beyond what is expected of them and for inspiring their peers with their impressive ambition, according to the academy trust.

Anastasija said: “I am honoured to have won this award and am proud that my hard work has paid off. I'm excited to see what the future holds with my artistic development.”

As part of this year’s online celebration, each winner was announced via a personalised video, shared on United Learning’s Twitter feed.

The bespoke films include a photo of the winner, as well as a recorded message from a member of the senior leadership team at the winner’s school.

The winners saw off strong competition from a range of exceptional nominees across the country, with 400 nominations being submitted in total.