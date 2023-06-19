‘Happy’ Northampton nursery ‘values uniqueness of every child,’ says Ofsted

A ‘happy’ Northampton nursery with a good Ofsted rating is going to have a full inspection after evidence was found suggesting its grade might not be so high if it was inspected now.

The Camrose Early Years Centre for Children and Families, in Streatfield Road, was graded good in all areas following its last graded inspection in 2017.

A subsequent Section 8 (ungraded) inspection last month found evidence suggesting that its grade might not be as high if a full inspection was carried out now. The next inspection will, therefore, be graded.

The Camrose Early Years Centre in Streatfield Road, Northampton.

The report states: “There have been many recent changes to the staff team, including at leadership level. The leadership team has wasted no time in making improvements to all aspects of life at Camrose. Leaders have children at the heart of everything that they do. There is a clear direction in which leaders are taking the school.”

The inspection team said staff “value the uniqueness of every child” and “want the best” for all of them.

Children enjoy the many activities they are offered, know their routines well and enjoy the large outdoor environment - including the forest garden.

Most children at the Camrose Early Years Centre learn and play well together, however, some staff do not consistently follow their new behaviour policy when faced with challenging behaviour - Ofsted found.

Parents value the opportunities they have to visit the ‘lending library’, staff sing songs and read stories such as ‘The Gruffalo’ as children join in with enthusiasm.

Children enjoy the weekly music group, role playing in the home corner and the nursery’s ‘calm area’ allows children to have some quiet time with an adult.

One parent told an inspector: “It is an amazing place! I have and will continue to recommend this place to everyone.”

The additional needs of children with SEND are identified by leaders “early and accurately” so they get the support they need, the report adds.