Happy Birthday Bozeat Primary School! Celebrations for 50th anniversary

Bozeat Primary School (Google Maps)

On 1st May 1973, children from Bozeat Primary School moved into their new school buildings and began the next chapter of education in the village of Bozeat.

The school was previously based in Camden Square, which was erected in 1873 and provided an education base for Bozeat for 100 years. The current school was built as the old school couldn’t cope with the rising numbers in the village from the new housing estates that were being built. After a short assembly, the youngest child at the old school locked the door of the school and the children walked up the road the new school which was opened by the oldest pupil at the school. The new school was the first school in Northamptonshire to be built with the co-operation and input from the school staff. Barry James was the Head Teacher of the school at the time, who had been in post since 1963.

Records indicate that the school building erected in Camden Square in 1873 cost £2250 (inclusive of the site purchase). It now costs, on average £2,250 per m2 to build a new school!

The new school opened with 193 pupils on roll taught over 6 classes. On 1st May 2023 there will be 133 pupils on roll taught across the 6 classes.

About eight years after the closure of the old school, the school bell was transferred to the new school where is now takes pride of place in the main reception and is used as the ‘birthday bell’ which children can ring to celebrate their birthdays and a final departing ring by Year 6 children as they leave to transition to Secondary School.