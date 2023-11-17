Guilsborough Academy teacher wins lifetime achievement award after 40 years dedicated to teaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Ditchburn, Teacher of Geography and Beliefs & Ethics at Guilsborough Academy is the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award from the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

The Northamptonshire Education Awards recognise exceptional local schools, academies, universities, teachers and associated staff. They shine a spotlight on the hard-working, talented teams in Northamptonshire, the people who work hard for our community and those who inspire others.

John had been nominated for his unwavering dedication to education and teaching throughout his nearly 41 years at Guilsborough Academy. In addition to his professional teaching career, he has been a volunteer for more than 30 years working with young people at Broadmead Baptist Church in Northampton.

Eamonn Holmes, John Ditchburn and Frazer Arnott

John arrived at Guilsborough Academy as a newly qualified teacher at the age of 23. Although professionally trained as a geography teacher, in which he is outstanding and still teaches today, he also taught PE, Religious Studies and has been Head of Geography and Head of Sixth Form during his 40-year career at the academy.

The award ceremony held on Friday 10th November was hosted by Eamonn Holmes, was well attended with over 12 categories across education, all supported and sponsored by local businesses. The awards evening is produced and delivered by All Thinks Business UK, this is a fantastically organised awards ceremony judged by an independent panel of 4 judges.

Principal, Simon Frazer said “Whilst I only joined Guilsborough in 2020, there is not a colleague I have worked with in my 25 years in education who has been more universally respected by staff, students and parents alike.

