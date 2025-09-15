Some of the country’s very highest performing universities have held onto their places for another year, in a prestigious UK league table.

The Guardian’s latest university guide for the 2026 academic year has now been released. This annual guide ranks more than 120 universities from across the UK, giving each an overall score out of 100. Its in-depth methodology means that student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending and future career prospects for students are all taken into account.

It also ranks universities by individual subject, and new for this year, the paper has included a special table featuring the universities and courses “that graduates were least likely to regret”. But it warned that as with any league table, prospective students should try to get a broader picture of what a university could offer them too. “Rankings change annually, and some universities may benefit from temporary measures such as funding boosts or changes to their student intake. Don’t forget that universities languishing at the bottom of the overall table can be top for certain subjects,” it added.

We’ve taken a look at the universities from across the UK which came out on top in the latest guide, with institutions across England and Scotland earning top spots this year. As well as their overall scores, we have added a few key details likely to be important to sixth form students considering studying there - including a score representing how satisfied final year students were with their teaching, as well as the proportion of recent graduates either employed in a graduate-level job or undertaking further study 15 months after their course finished.

Here were The Guardian’s top 20, for 2026’s aspiring students:

1 . University of Oxford The prestigious University of Oxford, in England's South East, has maintained its top spot for another year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 100 out of 100 – with a rating of 94 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 92% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

2 . University of St Andrews This university is based in St Andrews, in Fife, Scotland, came in 2nd place – also maintaining its ranking from last year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 98.3 out of 100. It had a rating of 92.8 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 90% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . University of Cambridge Over in the East of England, the other half of the esteemed Oxbridge duo was next, coming in 3rd for another year running. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 94.7 out of 100. It had a rating of 93.4 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 92% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

4 . London School of Economics and Political Science LSE – which as its name might suggest – is based in London, came in 4th, as it did in the 2025 guide. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 93.8 out of 100. It had a rating of 89.4 for students satisfied with their teaching, and 93% of recent graduates were either employed or in further study after 15 months. | Adobe Stock