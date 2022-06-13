Grendon school wins award for memorable Cornwall trip

A Northamptonshire primary school has won a coveted award for putting on a memorable trip to Cornwall for some of its pupils.

Grendon CE Primary School recently won the 'My Best School Trip' category at the national School Travel Awards 2022.

The Main Road school won the award for its week-long residential to YHA Perranporth – a trip that enriched their curriculum and developed vital skills to help pupils to succeed.

Headteacher John Wayland with the award.

Headteacher John Wayland said the children’s return to face-to-face education following the pandemic presented a “unique opportunity" for the school to demonstrate the true value of a school trip.

He said: “Despite the obstacles presented by the global pandemic, the school community worked alongside the Youth Hostel Association to deliver a safe, exciting and memorable trip."

As part of their prize the school was awarded £1,500 to be spent on future trips.