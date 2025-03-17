Green Oaks Primary Academy recognised for high expectations and happy pupils in Ofsted inspection

Green Oaks Primary Academy in Northampton is celebrating after a positive Ofsted inspection, which took place at the end of January this year. The report confirms that the academy has taken effective action to maintain the high standards identified at the previous inspection. The academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, has been praised for its commitment to delivering a high-quality education and fostering a supportive and engaging environment for pupils.

The inspection report highlights that "pupils are happy and enjoy school. They like and respect their teachers and listen to one another." It further acknowledges the school's high expectations for its pupils, stating, "Teachers engage pupils in learning successfully and develop their confidence. The school has high expectations of pupils, and pupils rise to meet these. Most pupils achieve well."

Madeline Dunckley, Principal of Green Oaks Primary Academy, expressed her pride in the outcome of the inspection, saying:

"We are delighted with the findings of this inspection, which reflect the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils, and wider school community. The positive environment at Green Oaks ensures that every child is encouraged to reach their full potential. We are particularly proud of the recognition of our ambitious new curriculum and the enthusiasm our pupils have for their learning."

Green Oaks Primary Academy

The report also commends the wide range of extracurricular opportunities available to pupils, including clubs in dance, gardening, and construction, as well as popular initiatives such as film club and mental health awareness days. Pupils also engage in leadership roles, from being school councillors to play leaders, which fosters responsibility and community spirit. The report notes, "The wide range of extracurricular activities ensures that pupils develop new skills, and their involvement in leadership roles supports their personal development."

The academy's new curriculum, which is central to the school's continued success, also receives praise in the inspection report. It states, "Pupils enjoy learning this new curriculum. They study subjects in depth and eagerly write at length in subjects outside of English." The report further acknowledges the support provided by the trust, saying, "The school, supported by the trust, is providing effective support for teachers and subject leaders to improve the implementation of the new curriculum."

The inspection also highlights the excellent behaviour of pupils. "Pupils work sensibly in class and listen. They understand and adhere to the school’s clear behaviour system. They know that teachers act quickly on the rare occasions that pupils behave inappropriately." This emphasis on positive behaviour and clear expectations is praised as a key factor in the school's nurturing environment.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, praised the academy's achievements, saying:

"This report is a testament to the commitment and passion of the Green Oaks Primary Academy team. The school is not only delivering a rich and ambitious curriculum but also offering a wide range of extracurricular activities that enhance pupils' overall development. It's clear that Green Oaks is a place where pupils thrive both academically and personally, and where they genuinely enjoy their time at school. We will continue to support the academy as it builds on these strengths, ensuring that every child has the best possible educational experience in a happy and engaging environment."

The school has also been praised for its rapid improvements in attendance, with persistent absence rates decreasing significantly. The inspection report acknowledges, "The school has made significant improvements in attendance, and this has had a positive impact on pupil outcomes."

Green Oaks Primary Academy looks forward to building on these successes and continuing to provide an enriching and inspiring education for all its pupils.