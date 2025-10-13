Green Flag success for Northampton International Academy

Northampton International Academy (NIA) has achieved the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award, with distinction.

This internationally recognised achievement recognises the school's commitment to environmental education and sustainability. The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, has been inspiring young environmentalists for over 30 years. It has grown into a global movement, with Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation awarded to schools in more than 100 countries. In England alone, the programme reaches over 1 million young people each year, empowering them to make a positive impact on our planet.

Primary pupils at NIA formed a pupil-led Eco-Committee to champion positive environmental behaviours in and around their school community. They worked together to think of ways to improve the school and care for the environment, developing an action plan which focused on three main themes – litter, biodiversity and school grounds. Over the year the Eco-Committee took part in activities such as litter picks on Northampton Racecourse and the school’s playground, planting seeds and growing vegetables in their brand new planter, creating a bug hotel and bird feeders, and recording birds seen on the playground.

Executive headteacher at Northampton International Academy Martin Serrão said: “We are very proud of all the hard work and effort our Eco-Committee pupils and staff have put in over the past year to encourage everyone within the school community to think more about our environment and understand why it is important. Not only have they received a Green Flag award, they achieved a distinction, which shows what can be achieved when we all work together to make a difference.”

Members of NIA's eco-committee pictured with teacher Miss Penney

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, expressed: "Every year, we are amazed by the incredible efforts of young people working together to create a better future for all. Their collective impact is truly remarkable. If everyone approached the climate crisis with the same level of passion and determination, we could resolve it much faster and make it a problem of the past. At Keep Britain Tidy, we are delighted to recognise their achievements with the Eco-Schools Green Flag."

#EMATter school Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.