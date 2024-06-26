Greek mythology and Hindu goddesses descend on campus as part of UON's ‘Living Exhibition’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Northampton’s Degree Show returned last week to give the public a unique chance to view the work of the next generation of creative talent.

As one of the biggest events in the University’s calendar, the Degree Show showcases the culmination of years of hard work from final year students studying creative and design courses, from Photography to Fashion, Fine Art to Games Art.

Open to the public, the week-long show often attracts art collectors who are keen to scout out the work of up-and-coming talent, and industry professionals looking to snap up the talents from the very best graduates.

Student Ojas Kaur applies prosthetics live to a model at UON'S Degree Show 2024.

The Degree Show kicked-off with a special opening evening last week (20 June) which gave students an opportunity to present their work in-person to visitors.

Four students who were particularly keen to show-off their skills were Tia Bush, Kelsey Henson, Ojas Kaur, Rebecca Cassettari – graduating students of the University’s Hair, Makeup and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen course.

Exhibiting photographs and prosthetic examples of their work on the ground-floor of the Creative Hub, the four students recreated their striking final-year projects live using a creative combination of body painting, prosthetics, hair and makeup in front of a stunned crowd.

The designs on display included a Greek mythological character, 1920s flapper, powerful Hindu goddess, and two looks inspired by nature and forestry within Dungeons and Dragons.

Ojas Kaur's final application look.

“This first cohort will always have a special place in the heart of myself and every academic on this course, and the work displayed as part of the living exhibition has been nothing short of extraordinary” reflected Deputy Head of Subject: Culture – Media, Film and Special Effects, Dr Anthony Stepniak.

“They placed their faith in the newly-established course, built professional portfolios jam-packed with industry-grade work, and demonstrated an authentic passion for the craft which have paved the way for all future students joining us here at UON.

“I’m confident this is not the last we will see from each of these graduating students, and I look forward to instilling the same values they demonstrated into our September 2024 cohort.”

Following last week’s opening night of the Degree Show 2024 (Thursday 20 June), we hear from two of these students.

Rebecca Cassettari applies live prosthetics to her model.

OJAS KAUR

Explaining her live prosthetics application, Ojas said: “My final look was based on the Hindu goddess, Maa Kali.

“Maa Kali is fierce, protective, powerful, a symbol of female empowerment – not to be understood by humans. She is not to be revered for her beauty, but instead her innate power to help us conquer negative emotions, like ego and anger.

“When I initially started researching about her for my final-year project, I became very emotional. I conducted a lot of research from individuals who had found a connection with her, and I soon developed my own very spiritual connection. I surrendered to the project, and trusted our connection to create my final depiction of her – and I think this really came across through my craft.

Final looks from UON's Living Exhibition.

“Practically, I used a mix of prosthetics (for the false tongue, third eye and three-dimensional faces) as well as body painting and a 62-inch hair piece. I used colour psychology to deepen the symbolism of my work – for example, using green to associate her third eye with protectiveness.

“It was fantastic to share this with an audience on the night of the Degree Show, and I’m so pleased with the final result!”

REBECCA CASSETTARI

“The inspiration behind my final look was the Greek mythological tale of Icarus, with a particular focus on creating realistic wings,” explains Rebecca.

“Instead of manufactured wings – which are built for him in the original tale – I wanted to twist the narrative and create wings which seemed to have grown from his body. This involved painstakingly hand punching each of the feathers across several days, as well as incorporating fake blood and artificial burns, to make the look as realistic as possible.

“Ever since I started my studies, it was an ambition of mine to create an angel look which I was proud of. After growing my skills and confidence, and exploring mythology throughout my final-year portfolio, I felt now was the time to ‘spread my wings’ and take the leap with creating it.

“My time at UON has offered me so many opportunities to expand my skillset and explore my craft. I was so proud of the work I created behind-the-scenes of local theatre production Kinky Boots, I completed a work placement at the Shakespeare Globe Theatre, and I’ve been able to continuously push my work to the limits.