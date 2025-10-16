'Great pride' as Northamptonshire village primary school celebrates 200th anniversary

To commemorate the significant milestone, children and staff at West Haddon dressed up in Georgian/Victorian school costumes for the day.

Teachers held a ‘Georgian/Victorian day of lessons’ in classrooms to give children an idea of what it would have been like to be at school in 1825 and how much education has changed over the years.

Wendy Raybold, a member of the West Haddon Local History Group, came into school to talk to the Key Stage 2 children about both the school and village history.

The school had many photos and old newspaper articles on display in the school library.

The local history group also held a ‘Stepping Back in Time’ exhibition at West Haddon Village Hall which was well attended by local residents, sharing their stories of their time in school.

There will be activities taking place throughout the year ranging from the ‘1825 morning’, making Christmas crafts associated with 1825, creating a commemorative tea towel, burying a time capsule for future children and more.

The year-long celebration will conclude with a celebration party during the summer term.

West Haddon Public Elementary School, originally for children aged 3 to 14 years, was built in 1825 and endowed by John Heygate with a house and garden for the Master and Mistress, two adjoining cottages and the sum of £1,000 vested in trustees. The rent from the cottages went to school funds.

When the school opened – with the original Trust Deed dated as September 2nd 1825 – it consisted of just two rooms, one for boys, one for girls and outside toilets. The school was heated by open fires until 1905.

It was a charity school for educating and instructing the poor children of West Haddon and Winwick. The boys were to learn reading, writing, casting accounts and English grammar.

The girls were also to learn knitting and plain needlework.

The old school masters house was demolished in 1970 to make way for new classrooms. The school now has seven classrooms, library, sports hall and nursery.

The primary school, which has consistently strong Ofsted results, has a proud history rooted in the village's development since its establishment in 1825.

Jo Brinklow, deputy headteacher at West Haddon Primary School said: “I have had the privilege of teaching at the school since January 2006.

"Over my time here I have seen both the school and village develop. The school has gone from 156 pupils to 231 pupils.

"The staff work incredibly hard to provide the children with a nurturing environment whereby they are given the opportunity to reach their potential.

"Looking back to when the school was built it gives us time to reflect on the number of children that have been taught here over the years and how those times have changed.”

David Rosevear, headteacher, added: “I am delighted to be able to celebrate our school’s 200 year anniversary.

"Over the year we will be taking part in a number of activities to celebrate. Through the celebrations children will develop further knowledge of the history of school and their local community.

"It is a pleasure to be the headteacher and It gives me great pride watching the children flourish year on year.”

The school, a Church of England primary and nursery, currently serves children aged 2-11 and ensures Christian values are central to the school's ethos and educational approach.

The school is maintained by the local authority, West Northamptonshire Council, and is supported by the Diocese of Peterborough.

West Haddon pupils listening to a radio broadcast in their classroom around 100 years ago

Pupils learn about life at their school 200 years ago

Wendy Raybold from the West Haddon Local History group came into school to talk to the Key Stage 2 children about both the school and village history.